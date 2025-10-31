After 10 Years, Starlets’ Comeback to Wafcon Ignites Kenya’s Women’s Football Revival - Capital Sports
All song and dance for Harambee Starlets on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

After 10 Years, Starlets’ Comeback to Wafcon Ignites Kenya’s Women’s Football Revival

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 31, 2025 — After a decade of waiting, the Harambee Starlets are back on Africa’s biggest stage, the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and their stunning qualification has rekindled hope and pride across the nation.

The Starlets sealed their long-awaited return after edging Gambia in a dramatic two-legged qualifier, marking a powerful comeback for Kenya’s women’s football.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed led the country in celebrating the historic achievement, describing it as “a new dawn for women’s football in Kenya.”

“Thank you Harambee Starlets, and congratulations for qualifying for WAFCON 2026 in Morocco. You have made Kenya proud. You have done your best, and we promise you our full support as the FKF, together with the Government of Kenya and His Excellency the President, Dr. William Ruto,” Hussein said.

He lauded the players’ fighting spirit and resilience, as well as the technical bench and coach Beldine Odemba, for steering the team through a tough qualifying campaign.

“The hard work you have put in has paid off. To the technical team, thank you for your tireless effort. Now the real work begins,” he added.

President William Ruto also joined in celebrating the team, awarding each player KSh 1 million for their qualification heroics, a gesture that Hussein said underscores the government’s growing commitment to women’s football.

“We thank the President and the Ministry of Sports for their motivation and support. This collaboration between government and federation is what will push Kenyan football to greater heights,” he said.

For the Starlets, this qualification is more than just a ticket to Morocco, it’s a story of redemption, faith, and belief. Ten years after their debut at the 2016 WAFCON, Kenya’s return symbolizes a rebirth of women’s football in the country, a journey fueled by determination and unity.

“The Starlets have reminded us that Kenyan football is full of heart. This is just the beginning of a new era,” Hussein concluded.

