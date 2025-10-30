Teenage cricketer dies in Melbourne after being hit by ball

MELBOURNE, Australia, October 30, 2025 – An Australian teenager has died after he was hit by a cricket ball during a practice session in Melbourne.

Ben Austin, 17, was training – with a helmet but no neck guard – in cricket nets in Ferntree Gully on Tuesday when he was hit in the neck by a ball thrown using a handheld ball launcher.

Emergency workers attended the scene around 17:00 local time (06:00 GMT) before Ben was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He was put on life support but died on Thursday.

Ben’s dad Jace Austin said the family was “utterly devastated” by the death of “our beautiful Ben” while Cricket Victoria said the cricketing community across the country would be mourning the teenager’s death.

In a statement, Jace Austin shared details of his family’s loss.

“For Tracey and I, Ben was an adored son, deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach and a shining light in the lives of our family and friends,” he said.

“This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.

“He loved cricket and it was one of the joys of his life.”

Mr Austin said the family was also supporting Ben’s teammate who was bowling in the nets when the accident happened.

“This accident has impacted two young men and our thoughts are with he and his family as well,” he said.

He also thanked the local cricketing community for their support since the accident and praised the first responders and medical staff who helped his son.

Cricket Victoria chief executive officer Nick Cummins said it was an “extremely challenging time” for all involved.

“The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago,” Mr Cummins said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

In 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes died after being struck on the neck by a ball while batting in the Sheffield Shield in 2014.

His death, for which a coroner ultimately found no-one was to blame, sparked improvements to safety equipment for those playing the sport.

The ball that hit Ben was apparently launched by a thrower using a handheld device, commonly used to accelerate the speed of the ball and ease the strain of bowling on the shoulders.

In a statement, Cummins said: “The entire cricketing community in Victoria – and nationally – is mourning this loss and it will be something that will stay with us for a long time.”

He described Ben as a talented player, popular teammate and captain who was well- known in under-18 circles in Melbourne’s south east.

“It is heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short, while Ben was doing something that he loved so much,” Mr Cummins said.

Ben played for the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club who, in a social media post, paid tribute to the youngster as someone who brought joy to many.

The club also called on friends and supporters to “put your bats out for Benny”, mirroring a similar gesture that was made for Hughes.

The Waverley Park Hawks Junior Football Club, for which Ben played more than 100 games, said he was “kind”, “respectful” and a “fantastic footballer”.

“Our club and community have lost a truly great young person who was developing into a fine young adult and his loss will be felt keenly by our club for many years to come.”