Mathare United's Ellie Asieche (L) battles for the ball with Gor's Enock Morrisson. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

Musa, Wangai score as Gor make mincemeat of Mathare United

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 30, 2025 – Gor Mahia continued their mission to reclaim the Kenyan Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Mathare United in a midweek league encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday evening.

Shariff Musa opened the scoring for K’Ogalo in the 47th minute, connecting well with Paul Ochuoga’s cross to tap in at the near post.

Bryson Wangai then ensured the maximum points with a late goal as K’Ogalo climbed to second on the log with 12 points – one less than league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

In another match of the day, Murang’a Seal came back from a 2-0 deficit to draw with Posta Rangers at the Kasarani Annex.

Caleb Olilo put the mailmen in the lead in the 24th minute before Faustine Ojiambo extended their advantage, 11 minutes later.

However, Lucas Maina pulled one back for the visitors in the 67th minute before veteran Joe Waithira levelled the scores in the 75th minute.

In this article:
