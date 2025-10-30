Juventus appoint former Italy manager Spalletti - Capital Sports
Spalletti will be on gardening leave for a year while still under contract with Napoli

Football

Juventus appoint former Italy manager Spalletti

Published

TURIN, Italy, October 30, 2025 – Juventus have appointed former Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti as their manager until the end of the season.

The 66-year-old replaces Igor Tudor, who was sacked after the Serie A side’s defeat by Lazio on Sunday.

Tudor had joined the club in March as Thiago Motta’s replacement but left after seven months at the end of an eight-match winless run.

Spalletti led Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022-23 before taking charge of Italy, who had failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup under former boss Roberto Mancini.

He helped them qualify for Euro 2024 where they were knocked out in the last 16 by Switzerland.

However, Spalletti was sacked by Italy in June after a World Cup qualifying defeat by Norway, with the Azzurri at risk of missing out on a third consecutive World Cup.

Spalletti has also managed Inter Milan, Roma and Udinese in Serie A and won the Russian Premier League twice with Zenit St Petersburg.

Massimo Brambilla took interim charge of Juventus for their 3-1 win against Udinese on Wednesday which left them seventh in Serie A – six points behind leaders Napoli after nine games.

They are 25th in the league phase of the Champions League, having lost once and drawn twice in their opening three matches.

