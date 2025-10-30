From Missed Chance to History Maker: Dogo’s Journey to WAFCON Glory - Capital Sports
Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam celebrates after scoring against the Gambia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

From Missed Chance to History Maker: Dogo’s Journey to WAFCON Glory

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 30, 2025 — Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima “Dogo” Adam says Kenya’s qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is a dream come true, describing it as a deeply personal and emotional milestone.

The pint-sized attacker, who scored the decisive goal away in Senegal to secure Kenya’s ticket to the continental showpiece, said the team’s success is the result of faith, unity, and support from fans and the federation.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity, and I would like to thank the federation and our technical bench. They have put us in a good position, that’s why we have performed well. We have achieved our place, and we will continue to achieve more,” the 28-year-old said.

Adam, who made the Starlets squad for the 2016 WAFCON but couldn’t play due to her KCSE examinations, said finally featuring at the tournament is a moment of redemption.

Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam scores against the Gambia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

“For me, it’s special because in 2016 I had made the team, but I didn’t manage to play because of KCSE. But now I have made the team and I’m able to play. Thank God,” the Denmark-based forward said.

Looking ahead to the tournament, the striker urged her teammates to stay grounded and focused as they prepare to face Africa’s best.

“It’s not over yet, we still have a long way to go. The WAFCON is soon approaching, there are big teams there, but as Starlets, we are taking one thing at a time. We’ll prepare well so that when WAFCON comes, we’ll be ready. We can do it, that’s why we’re here,” Adam said.

Adam also took time to thank the supporters who stood behind the team during their long road back to continental football.

“I thank the fans and all Kenyans who have prayed for us and motivated us. We thank the girls who have supported us, we thank the federation, without you, we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” she said.

Kenya’s return to the WAFCON marks their first appearance in 10 years, a journey that has reignited hope and pride in the women’s game.

With players like ‘Dogo’ leading from the front, the Starlets are determined to make their comeback one to remember.

