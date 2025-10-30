Awuor: WAFCON Qualification Will Open Doors for Kenyan Players - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets line up for the match against the Gambia. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

Awuor: WAFCON Qualification Will Open Doors for Kenyan Players

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 30, 2025 — Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor says Kenya’s qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is not just a victory for the team but a doorway to greater opportunities for women’s football in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The FC Farul Constanta shot-stopper, who plays professionally in Romania, could hardly contain her joy after helping the Starlets book their ticket to the continental showpiece.

“I don’t have words, I’m just happy that we’ve made Kenya proud. We’re not going there just to participate. We’re going to show Africa that we can do it,” Awuor said.

Awuor believes that Kenya’s return to the big stage will not only raise the team’s profile but also expose players to more professional opportunities abroad.

“This qualification will open doors for many people,. Maybe we’ll get chances to join bigger clubs and play at a higher level. It’s an opportunity for every player, when we get there, we must show our best, because big doors will open,” she said.

Her words reflect the renewed optimism and ambition surrounding the Starlets camp following their return to the continental scene for the first time since 2016.

The team, led by head coach Beldine Odemba, is now shifting focus to preparations for the finals as they aim to make a lasting impression at the 2026 WAFCON.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020