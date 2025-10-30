Africa Volleyball president appeals for more support for Wafalme Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 30, 2025 — Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) President Bouchra Hajij has urged Kenya to channel more investment and focus toward the men’s national volleyball team, Wafalme Stars.

Hajij praised Kenya’s dominance in women’s volleyball, marked by ten African titles and multiple World Championship and Olympic appearances but challenged the federation to extend similar support to the men’s side.

“The women’s team has been doing great things, winning 10 African titles is no small feat. We want them to continue sparkling, but this cannot be said of Wafalme Stars. Kenya has the talent and capability to shine globally. Please invest in the men’s game too,” the Moroccan said.

Despite consistent appearances in the African Volleyball Championships, Wafalme Stars are yet to make their debut at the Olympic Games or FIVB World Championships, often falling short against African powerhouses like Egypt, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

Their most notable achievement came in 2023, when they reached the quarterfinals of the African Championships, a performance that rekindled hope for Kenya’s men’s volleyball.

Hajij also encouraged Kenya to bid for continental hosting rights, citing the country’s modern facilities, passionate fan base, and rich volleyball culture as assets capable of staging top-tier global tournaments.

At the same time, betting firm Mozzart Bet Kenya announced a KSh 15 million sponsorship deal, up from KSh 10 million, that will cater for both Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars.

The support will cover team preparations, international travel, and logistical costs ahead of major competitions.

KVF President Charles Nyaberi lauded the boost, describing Mozzart Bet’s commitment as timely and transformational for the federation’s plans.

“Mozzart has always come through for us whenever we faced challenges. The increase in sponsorship will go a long way in supporting both teams. The visit by CAVB President Bouchra Hajij is a blessing, it opens doors for Kenya to host international events and elevate our standards,” he said.

Mozzart Bet Kenya Director Rolex Sirma reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Kenyan volleyball.

“We are proud to be associated with a winning federation like KVF. This partnership goes beyond sponsorship, it’s about empowering athletes and building a lasting sports legacy,” Sirma said.

Hajij’s two-day visit to Kenya includes high-level meetings with sports stakeholders, government officials, and sponsors, focusing on strengthening volleyball structures and partnerships to position Kenya as a continental powerhouse in both men’s and women’s volleyball.