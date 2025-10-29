“We Began and Ended with God”: Shikobe Leads Starlets’ Joy After WAFCON Qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – Harambee Starlets’ Dorcas Shikobe was full of emotion and gratitude after Kenya sealed qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), crediting faith, teamwork, and fan support for the milestone.

“We thank God, from the start we began with God, and we finished with God. We got the win and we qualified. I thank God and I thank my teammates who fought hard so that today we could get the victory,” Shikobe said.

The Greece-based defender admitted that previous campaigns had been tough, but this time fortune smiled on the Starlets.

“Maybe before we didn’t have the luck, but this round we did. So all glory goes to God,” the Sirines Grevenon defender added.

The captain also had a heartfelt message for the fans who have stood by the team through thick and thin.

“We’re grateful for this moment and to our fans. They have fought for us. We’ve shown that we can deliver as Starlets, and we ask them to keep supporting us because we’ll take them all the way to the World Cup,” Shikobe said.

The qualification marks a major comeback for Kenya, who last featured at the WAFCON in 2016.

Under coach Beldine Odemba, the Starlets have shown renewed energy, blending experience with promising young talent.

As the celebrations continue, focus now turns to preparation for the continental showpiece and for Shikobe, one message stands out above all.

“This victory means everything. We started with God, ended with God, and now we’re going all the way.”