Shabana players receive instructions from their technical bench. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Under-fire Shabana coach vows to revive club’s losing run in FKF Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – Despite suffering a third straight loss in the Kenya Premier League, Shabana head coach Peter Okidi remains undistracted.

Okidi remains confident that Tore Bobe will ride out the latest episode of turbulence that has seen a section of fans hit the panic button.

“We are doing the right things but they aren’t just working out for us. I am confident that we will rise up and I want to encourage the boys to keep soldiering on because there is a lot of criticism that will come their way. We have been in this situation before and we came out eventually,” the former Nakuru All Stars gaffer said.

After a perfect start to the season, the Glamour Boys’ light seemed to have dimmed when they drew 1-1 with Tusker at the Kasarani Stadium.

That draw was followed by a 2-1 loss to Posta Rangers at the Gusii Stadium – coached by their former employee Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo – before they suffered another 1-0 defeat to Mathare United at the same venue.

Their latest heartbreak was an identical 2-1 loss to AFC Leopards at the same venue on Wednesday evening, a result that has sent jitters among the club’s passionate fans.

It all seemed that the worst was behind them when Austin ‘Lastborn’ Odongo headed in a freekick in the ninth minute.

However, Victor Omune silenced the vociferous Gusii Stadium crowd when he fired from close range in the 71st minute, latching on to a cutback by Robert Sichenje.

The final dagger in their hearts was an own goal in 88th minute off of a corner by James Kinyanjui.

Okidi believes that now is the time for the Shabana family to remain united and work together to reverse the recent run of bad fortunes.

“Right now I know they are weeping but there will come a time to rejoice. We want to go back to the drawing board as a team and work harder. Anything else is just a distraction that we have become used to,” the coach said.

Their next encounter is against Kariobangi Sharks at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

