Tusker resurgence continues with win over Kariobangi Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – Tusker FC continued their bounce back from early-season struggles with a 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks in a midweek Kenya Premier League encounter at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Wednesday evening.

Dennis Oguta put the brewers ahead in the added time of first half, smashing the ball into the back of the net after being teed up by Thomas Teka.

Tusker then added a second in the 59th minute before the slumboys pulled back a consolation in 83rd minute via Andreas Omondi’s deflected shot.

The win is the second consecutive for Charles Okere’s charges, following their 1-0 win over Murang’a Seal at the same venue on Sunday.

On the other, Sharks continue to flirt precariously with the relegation zone, having lost 2-1 to APS Bomet at the Kasarani Annex, over the weekend.