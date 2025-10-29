Top Men’s Teams Set for Battle as KVF National League Serves Off in Nairobi - Capital Sports
GSU players celebrate a point in a past league match. PHOTO

Sports

Top Men’s Teams Set for Battle as KVF National League Serves Off in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – The new season of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National Men’s League is set to spike into action from November 6–9 at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium and Outdoor courts.

The four-day event marks the opening leg of the new season, bringing together Kenya’s top men’s volleyball clubs for an action-packed weekend that promises thrilling rallies, fierce rivalries, and the emergence of new stars on the court.

Sixteen elite teams will compete in this first leg, including defending champions General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Equity Bank, Administration Police (AP) Kenya, Trailblazers, Prisons Kenya, and National Youth Service (NYS), among others.

Speaking ahead of the competition, KVF National Sports Organizing Secretary John Oronje expressed optimism for a highly competitive start to the new season.

“We are excited to kick off the new season with strong participation from our leading men’s clubs. This leg marks the beginning of a busy and competitive volleyball calendar as we continue to raise the standards of Kenyan volleyball,” Oronje said.

Each day will feature eight matches across two courts, starting from 9:00 a.m, with powerhouses like GSU, KPA, and Trailblazers expected to renew their rivalries.

In keeping with federation regulations, all participating clubs are required to field a non-playing referee with a National Level One Certificate, reinforcing KVF’s commitment to professional officiating standards.

The men’s league opener sets the tone for what is expected to be a thrilling season, with teams vying for early dominance before attention turns to the women’s competition later in the year.

