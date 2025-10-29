Pedri hamstring tear adds to Barcelona injury woes - Capital Sports
Pedri celebrates his goal for Barcelona

Football

Pedri hamstring tear adds to Barcelona injury woes

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, October 29, 2025 – Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri is set for a significant spell out after suffering a tear in his hamstring.

On Wednesday, Barcelona confirmed that the 22-year-old had a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh.

The biceps femoris is part of the hamstring group at the back of the thigh.

The club did not give a recovery timeline, instead stating that “the player’s recovery will dictate his return to action”.

Pedri had played in 41 consecutive games for Barcelona, and has missed just one of Hansi Flick’s 73 matches as manager.

The midfielder was set to miss Barcelona’s next La Liga match against Elche after receiving a red card for a late challenge on Aurelien Tchouameni during Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Pedri has made 215 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona since joining the club from Las Palmas in 2020 aged 17.

The Spaniard has suffered several hamstring injuries since joining the club, including one that kept him out for over three months between September 2021 and January 2022.

He joins a long list of Barcelona injury absentees including Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Flick’s side are second in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real.

