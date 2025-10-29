Migaa Golf Course to Host KCB East Africa Golf Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – The lush 18-hole Migaa Golf Club nestled in the heart of Kiambu County will host the 26th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour this Saturday, as the grand finale edges closer.

The competition, expected to get underway at 6:30 am, will see over 200 golfers from across the country compete for the top honors.

The top team will automatically qualify for the December 5 grand finale.

Commenting on the tournament ahead of the weekend, Migaa Golf Club Captain Arnold Olyaro said: “For the first time ever, we are part of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour. This speaks to the growing reputation of Migaa as a golfing hub in Kiambu and the country at large. We can confirm that the course is in pristine condition and the greens ready for the weekend’s event.”

Recently, at the Vetlab Golf Course, the four-ball of Vishesh Sonigra, Palash Tank, Sunil Parmar, and Shafiq Dossaji, qualified for the grand finale after producing a stellar performance to emerge as the overall winners with 114 points.

So far, the regional tourney has been to 13 Counties in Kenya and four other countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Burundi.

Each of the four countries has produced a team that will be competing with the top players from Kenya in December.

“By all means, the tournament has been successful, showcasing the real impact we are making in the communities we operate in. Our focus has always been to give enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy themselves and to position East Africa as a premier golfing destination,” KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said.

After Migaa, the KCB East Africa Golf Tour will head to Eldoret Golf Club on November 15 before the final action in December.