Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Thunder win again - Capital Sports
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action against Indiana Pacers. PHOTO/OKC THUNDER

Basketball

Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Thunder win again

Published

OKLAHOMA, United States, October 29, 2025 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to help defending NBA champions the Oklahoma City Thunder maintain their perfect start to the season.

The Thunder have won all five games this term and lead the way in the Western Conference after beating Sacramento Kings 107-101 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Gilgeous-Alexander, last season’s Most Valuable Player, is the league’s joint leading scorer this campaign with 143 points.

Oklahoma trailed by three points going into the fourth quarter but took the lead with two minutes 33 seconds remaining before holding on for victory.

“We did what it took to win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

They host the Washington Wizards on Friday, while the Kings travel to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his strong start to the season as the Milwaukee Bucks overturned a 14-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 121-111 at Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo scored 23 of his game-high 37 points in the second half to spark the comeback and guide the Bucks to their third win of the season.

Milwaukee were without Kevin Porter Jr for a third successive game and coach Doc Rivers said he is “going to be out a bit”.

“We’re not going to rush him because we don’t want this to become chronic,” Rivers said. “It was a bad turn, so we just want to be patient.”

The Philadelphia 76ers remain unbeaten after four games following a thrilling 139-134 overtime win at the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 98-79 in San Francisco, while the Miami Heat thumped the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 at home.

