De Bruyne has surgery after penalty thigh injury

NAPOLI, Italy, October 29, 2025 – Napoli midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on the thigh injury he sustained while scoring a penalty against Inter Milan.

The 34-year-old clutched the back of his right thigh after opening the scoring in the 33rd minute on Saturday and was substituted a few minutes later.

The Belgium playmaker was taken to hospital where scans revealed a high-grade tear to his bicep femoris, a hamstring muscle at the back of the thigh.

Napoli confirmed that De Bruyne underwent successful surgery on Wednesday in Antwerp, Belgium, and will begin the first phase of his rehabilitation in Belgium.

Reigning champions Napoli, who beat Inter Milan 3-1 to return to the top of Serie A, have not put a timeline on his return to action.

De Bruyne joined Napoli on a free transfer from Manchester City in June.

He has scored four goals in eight league appearances and made a further three appearances in the Champions League.