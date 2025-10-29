De Bruyne has surgery after penalty thigh injury - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kevin De Bruyne has said that Belgium are "too old" to win the World Cup in Qatar

Football

De Bruyne has surgery after penalty thigh injury

Published

NAPOLI, Italy, October 29, 2025 – Napoli midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on the thigh injury he sustained while scoring a penalty against Inter Milan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 34-year-old clutched the back of his right thigh after opening the scoring in the 33rd minute on Saturday and was substituted a few minutes later.

The Belgium playmaker was taken to hospital where scans revealed a high-grade tear to his bicep femoris, a hamstring muscle at the back of the thigh.

Napoli confirmed that De Bruyne underwent successful surgery on Wednesday in Antwerp, Belgium, and will begin the first phase of his rehabilitation in Belgium.

Reigning champions Napoli, who beat Inter Milan 3-1 to return to the top of Serie A, have not put a timeline on his return to action.

De Bruyne joined Napoli on a free transfer from Manchester City in June.

He has scored four goals in eight league appearances and made a further three appearances in the Champions League.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020