Big payday awaits Nairobi United after continental conquest

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has promised a handsome reward to Nairobi United players and technical bench after qualifying for the group stages of the Confederations Cup.

Sakaja says he will soon have a sit-down with the team during which he will bless their pockets.

“You have made us proud. You have gone beyond what many expected but you know what we believe in as a team. All we do is win. We thank God Almighty. No matter what you say, my God is with you. I spoke before the match. I spoke to the boys. I spoke to the coach. You know what we promised you and you know we deliver what we promise. We shall of course sit down but the main thing is to keep our heads straight,” the governor said.

The governor owns the Kenya Premier League outfit through his Johnson Sakaja Foundation, having completed his takeover on September 27, last year.

Subsequently, the fortunes of the club have changed, thanks to the financial injection by Sakaja.

Theirs is a story of a team that has steadily risen through ranks of Kenyan football to become history makers as only the second side from the country to make the group stages of the prestigious competition.

It began with the team securing their promotion to the Kenya Premier League after topping the National Super League (NSL) standings with 72 points.

They then fell giants Gor Mahia 2-1 in the final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup to punch their ticket to the Confederations Cup.

Many would have expected them to exit the competition as rapidly as they had qualified for it but lo and behold! They took to it as a duck to water.

They squeezed past NEC of Uganda, holding them 2-2 in Kampala before Duncan Omalla’s last minute equaliser in Nairobi ensured they went through via the away-goals rule – 3-3 on aggregate.

Up next came Alphonse Omija’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel; while the country was mourning former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga, Naibois honoured him in the best way by dispatching the Tunisian giants 2-0.

The return leg in Sousse was always expected to be a trip down enemy territory.

The 2007 Caf Champions League champions did well to nullify Nairobi United’s aggregate advantage by scoring two goals in the second half.

However, Kevin Oduor had other plans up his sleeve; the goalkeeper saving two penalties while converting his own to secure a 7-6 win for the minnows.

Their successes notwithstanding, the boss cautioned the boys to remain focused even as they head to the group stages.

“Let us remain focused, let us remain with that spirit and continue being brothers to each other. We thank God a lot. Because of this, we represent Kenya…we represent East Africa as well,” Sakaja said.

He encouraged them to keep defying their underdogs tag and treat each match with the seriousness it deserves.

“Even when they call you underdogs, do not be scared but remain focused. You are now sitting on the same table with the kings of African football. I am really excited and inspired by what you have done,” Sakaja said.

The draw for the group stages is set for next month in Johannesburg, South Africa.