'Ball is my court,' - President Ruto vows to fulfill million-shillings promise to Starlets after Wafcon qualification - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto with the English Premier League trophy at State House. PHOTO/WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO

Harambee Starlets

‘Ball is my court,’ – President Ruto vows to fulfill million-shillings promise to Starlets after Wafcon qualification

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – President William Ruto has promised to reward each of the Harambee Starlets players with Ksh 1 million after qualifying for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The President said he will soon convene a reception with the heroines after which he will fulfil the promise he made to them ahead of their qualifier against the Gambia.

Naona mumecheza ka nyinyi, ata mimi ntacheza ka mimi (I have seen you have done as you had promised, I will also do as I had promised). I am in Nakuru right now and then tomorrow I head out to Kakamega. When I come back to Nairobi I will look for you guys and then fulfil the promise as we had agreed,” Ruto said.

The Starlets were already Ksh 10 million richer after they beat the West Africans 3-1 in the first leg at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday last week.

Each one was to receive a further Ksh 1 million in the event of a win – and Ksh 500,000 – in case of a draw.

Consequently, it was ‘challenge accepted’ in Senegal as Beldine Odemba’s charges rose to the task and completed the job.

Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam’s header in the 56th minute ensured that Starlets would be among the 16 teams competing for honours at next year’s continental showpiece in Morocco.

Reflecting on their feat, President Ruto congratulated the girls for flying the national flag high on the continental scene.

“Congratulations to you girls, we are all very proud of you. You have done us very great as a country and have shown that Kenya is a very great country. You have our support. I look forward to seeing you in Nairobi,” he said.

The team are expected to dock in the country on Wednesday night, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020