‘Ball is my court,’ – President Ruto vows to fulfill million-shillings promise to Starlets after Wafcon qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – President William Ruto has promised to reward each of the Harambee Starlets players with Ksh 1 million after qualifying for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on Tuesday.

The President said he will soon convene a reception with the heroines after which he will fulfil the promise he made to them ahead of their qualifier against the Gambia.

“Naona mumecheza ka nyinyi, ata mimi ntacheza ka mimi (I have seen you have done as you had promised, I will also do as I had promised). I am in Nakuru right now and then tomorrow I head out to Kakamega. When I come back to Nairobi I will look for you guys and then fulfil the promise as we had agreed,” Ruto said.

The Starlets were already Ksh 10 million richer after they beat the West Africans 3-1 in the first leg at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday last week.

Each one was to receive a further Ksh 1 million in the event of a win – and Ksh 500,000 – in case of a draw.

Consequently, it was ‘challenge accepted’ in Senegal as Beldine Odemba’s charges rose to the task and completed the job.

Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam’s header in the 56th minute ensured that Starlets would be among the 16 teams competing for honours at next year’s continental showpiece in Morocco.

Reflecting on their feat, President Ruto congratulated the girls for flying the national flag high on the continental scene.

“Congratulations to you girls, we are all very proud of you. You have done us very great as a country and have shown that Kenya is a very great country. You have our support. I look forward to seeing you in Nairobi,” he said.

The team are expected to dock in the country on Wednesday night, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).