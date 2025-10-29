AFC Leopards pounce on Shabana to collect maximum points at Gusii Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 – Shabana’s woes continued with a 2-1 loss to AFC Leopards in a midweek Kenya Premier League encounter at the Gusii Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Tore Bobe drew first blood in the 10th minute via Austine Odongo but then relinquished the lead in 72nd minute courtesy of Victor Omune’s equaliser.

Ingwe then had the last laugh in the 88th minute when James Kinyanjui’s delivery from a corner was turned into the net by a Shabana player.

The win marks Leopards’ second of the season after they beat Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) by the same score on Saturday.

For Shabana, it is the third straight loss for Peter Okidi’s charges following defeats to Posta Rangers and Mathare United – all at Gusii Stadium.

More to follow…