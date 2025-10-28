NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Africa World Cup Qualifiers 2026 energized fans with spectacular goals and thrilling comebacks.

How many African teams qualify for World Cup 2026?

Due to the expansion of the prestigious tournament, Africa has been granted more spots in the final stage. All national teams were divided by draw into 9 groups of 6 teams. The winners of each group qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the best four runners-up will compete in the second round for a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs, where the last participant in the World Cup will be determined.

Group A

Egypt went through the World Cup qualification undefeated, with 8 wins and 2 draws. As usual, Mohamed Salah was the first violin in the Pharaohs’ orchestra. The “Egyptian King” scored 9 goals and made 3 assists, becoming his team’s most prolific player and topping the list of the best scorers in the history of African qualification, surpassing Didier Drogba.

Burkina Faso gave fans the most dramatic storyline of the qualification. The Stallions celebrated their spot in the second round after a confident 3-1 victory over Ethiopia in the last game.

But then triumph turned to disappointment: Eritrea withdrew from the qualification, which led to the decision not to count the points earned against the last teams in the groups, as one of them had 5 teams left. As a result, Burkina Faso dropped out of the top four runners-up and were overtaken by Nigeria on goal difference.

Group B

Senegal showed stability and maximum composure, finishing just 2 points ahead of DR Congo. Like Egypt, the Lions of Teranga went through the qualification undefeated, with Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah’s former Liverpool teammate, as their main striking force. DR Congo made it to the top 4 runners-up and will continue to fight for their spot in the inter-confederation play-offs. In the second round semi-finals, the Leopards will face Cameroon.

Group C

For South Africa, a successful qualification almost turned into a failure. The ineligible player Teboho Mokoena took part in the match against Lesotho, which resulted in Bafana Bafana being deducted 3 points. However, in their last game, South Africa redeemed themselves for the mistake by crushing Rwanda (3-0) and overtaking Nigeria by 1 point. Eritrea’s tragicomic withdrawal played into the hands of the Super Eagles, who advanced to the second round, where they will face Gabon.

Group D

Cape Verde became one of the biggest discoveries of the qualification, overtaking the much more distinguished Cameroon in the fight for a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup. The Blue Sharks will play in the World Cup finals for the first time in their history. These guys know how to make a splash. Just look at the story of Roberto Lopes, who was discovered by the national team scouts in 2019 via LinkedIn. The centre-back was born in Ireland but accepted the offer to defend the colours of his father’s homeland, becoming one of the main architects of Cape Verde’s fairy tale.

Group E

Morocco are back on top: Walid Regragui’s team steamrolled their opponents. winning all 8 qualifiers. The Atlas Lions have now won 16 consecutive matches, breaking the record set by Spain in 2008-2009.

Group F

The reigning African champions scored 25 goals in the qualification, becoming the highest-scoring team. At the same time, the Elephants had 10 clean sheets, keeping their goal intact. However, despite this spectacular result, Côte d’Ivoire finished just 1 point ahead of Gabon.

Their last qualifier proved to be a real test for the Panthers, with their leader, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sent off after scoring 4 goals against Gambia (4-3) and suspended for the decisive match. However, Gabon managed to cope without their star player and beat Burundi to advance to the second round.

Group G

Algeria easily secured their place at the 2026 World Cup and introduced the world to the scoring talent of Mohamed Amoura. The VfL Wolfsburg striker scored 10 goals and became the top scorer in the qualification, ahead of Mohamed Salah! Another sensation was Luca Zidane, the son of the legendary Zinedine Zidane, who made his debut in goal for the Algeria national team.

Group H

The Tunisia national team’s defense can be compared to the safe betting platform Africa AfroPari, as it skilfully neutralizes any threats. In 10 qualifiers, the Eagles of Carthage didn’t concede a single goal, gaining almost twice as many points as Namibia, who took second place.

Group I

Ghana qualified without any problems (8 wins in 10 matches) and will be one of the most interesting teams in the World Cup finals. Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus are in excellent form, rocking the English Premier League.

A balanced combination of youth and experience is the Black Stars’ trump card, which will help them redeem themselves for the failure at the World Cup in Qatar.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a record number of African countries, including experienced national teams (Morocco, Senegal and Egypt) and impressive newcomers (Cape Verde). We can also look forward to the CAF second round matches, which will be the last chance for Gabon, DR Congo, Cameroon and Nigeria.

