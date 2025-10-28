Wembanyama helps Spurs extend winning start

TEXAS, United States, October 28, 2025 – The San Antonio Spursand Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning starts to the NBA season to four games.

Victor Wembanyama scored 24 points as the Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 121-103 at Frost Bank Center.

The Thunder claimed a 101-94 win at the Dallas Mavericks, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 23 points.

The Thunder had a 22-point lead cut to one late in the fourth quarter before they moved out of reach.

Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 51 points to help the Utah Jazz to a 138-134 overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

It was the first 50-point regular-season game for a Jazz player since Karl Malone in 1998.

Tyrese Maxey scored 43 points as the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the Orlando Magic 136-124 at home to earn a third straight win, despite the absence of Joel Embiid because of a knee injury.

The Chicago Bulls also claimed a third successive win, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-123 at United Center.

Monday’s NBA results