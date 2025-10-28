'We did it for Baba' - Gor coach Akonnor dedicates win over Posta to former PM Raila Odinga - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia players celebrate with a cap bearing the image of their patron, the late Raila Odinga. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

Kenyan Premier League

‘We did it for Baba’ – Gor coach Akonnor dedicates win over Posta to former PM Raila Odinga

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says Sunday’s win over Posta Rangers at the Nyayo Stadium was motivated by former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga.

The Ghanaian says the players were determined to honour the memory of their late patron with a five-star showing against the mailmen.

“Today was mainly for Raila Odinga, the man himself. We wanted to win so bad, sometimes the fans put pressure on us. But eventually we made it and we are happy. We are happy we won. This match was meant for him. You could see what we did with the t-shirts and everything. Everybody was in a very good spirit, wanting to win and we did it,” the former Black Stars national team coach said.

The match was the first for K’Ogalo since the passing on of Odinga on October 15 due to a heart attack in India.

Players, fans and officials all united in paying homage to the former PM, each one expressing their love for him in different ways.

Players and officials wore t-shirts emblazoned with his image whereas fans unfurled a huge tifo with the same.

The seat where former PM Raila Odinga used to sit when watching Gor Mahia matches at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

The seat where Odinga used to sit when watching K’Ogalo matches at Nyayo Stadium was also symbolically left empty, with a jersey bearing his title (Patron) and the number 80 — the age at which he died — placed on it.

Earlier before the tie, Akonnor had expressed regret at not being able to meet Odinga before his untimely demise.

“Now that I have been here and I have heard a lot about him, I was looking forward to seeing him but unfortunately he passed on. The kind of weight he carries in this country is unbelievable,” he said,

Other than paying tribute to the former PM in the best possible way, K’Ogalo came into the match in need of maximum points.

Posta – tutored by Gor legend Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo – were a different gravy for the 21-time champions.

The mailmen came into the tie sitting atop the Kenya Premier League log with 10 points, having won thrice and drawn once.

However, goals from Ben Stanley Omondi, Austine Odhiambo and Felix Oluoch condemned Omollo’s charges to their first defeat of the season.

For K’Ogalo, it was another gigantic step towards reclaiming the title they lost to Kenya Police in the preceding season.

Their next match is against Mathare United at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday.

