Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, to make LPGA debut

MIAMI, United States, October 28, 2025 – US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, will make her LPGA Tour debut next month.

The 18-year-old has received a sponsor’s exemption to play at The Annika, which has a prize pool of $3.25m (£2.45m) and is scheduled to be held at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida from 13 to 16 November.

She is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr and has committed to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026.

“My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour,” Kai Trump said in a statement.

“This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward to meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut.”

She will compete against some of the biggest names in the sport at the Annika, including world number two Nelly Korda, who won her third title in the event last year, England’s Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson and 2023 champion Lilia Vu.

The LPGA said Trump’s “broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans”.

“Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA,” said Ricki Lasky, LPGA’s chief tour business and operations officer.

“We’re excited to see her take this next step in her journey.”

Kai Trump has more than six million followers across social media platforms and recently launched her own apparel and lifestyle brand.