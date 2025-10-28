The Gambia’s Buwaro Warns Starlets It's Not Over In WAFCON Chase - Capital Sports
Ola Buwaro in action against Kenya's Enez Mango. PHOTO/Telecomasia

Football

The Gambia’s Buwaro Warns Starlets It’s Not Over In WAFCON Chase

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Gambia forward Ola Buwaro has warned Kenya’s Harambee Starlets that the duel is far from over, as the two prepare to clash in the return fixture of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier to be played in Senegal on Tuesday.

The Gambian She Scorpions trail Kenya’s Starlets 3-1 from the first leg played in Nairobi last Friday and will need to win the game by a two-goal margin or more to overturn the deficit.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net, Buwaro, who playsfor Russian top-tier side Lokomotiv Moscow, says they are pegging their hopes on the lone away goal scored to spur their hopes of a comeback.

“This game is not yet over. It is still 50-50. We scored one goal away from home, and we can score many more at home. We learnt something about Kenya, and now we know how to better take on them because we know their strengths and weaknesses and how they play,” noted the forward, speaking to Telecomasia.

She added, “We believe in ourselves, and we believe we can make history for the country. We have the ability, and we just need to take our chances and ensure Kenya does not score.”

Gambia will host the home game in neutral Senegal, as they currently do not have any approved stadia at home for international matches.

In this article:
