Ten years on, Odemba dreams of taking Starlets back to Continental table - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba. PHOTO/Telecomasia.net

Football

Ten years on, Odemba dreams of taking Starlets back to Continental table

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Having come close and dropped the pot at the doorstep last time oit, Harambee Starlets are keen to make a historic second appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Head coach Beldine Odemba says the girls are dreaming and believing, they can do it 10 years on from their last appearance.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Odemba has told her girls to approach the return tie of their second leg final round qualifier against Gambia in Senegal on Tuesday night, with a 0-0 attitude.

Starlets carry with them a 3-1 lead and in the least will only need to avoid defeat to earn a historic qualification to the WAFCON next year.

“The job is not done yet. We need to ensure we remain focused for the next 90 minutes. The urge and the hunger is there. It has been 10 years since we played at the WAFCON and we want to break that duck. We have a two goal cushion, though we should have had more and we need to protect it at all costs. We want to celebrate after the final whistle in Senegal and the girls are very focused for that. There are only a few who have tasted WAFCON action in this team and they did so as young girls back in 2016. Now, we want to ensure that all of us get a feel of it,” Odemba stated in the interview with Telecomasia.

In the team, only captain Dorcas Shikobe and leftback Enez Mango were in the team that qualified in 2016.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020