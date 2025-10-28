Starlets Chase Historic WAFCON Qualification Tonight in Senegal

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 — The Harambee Starlets are set for one of their biggest matches in recent history as they take on The Gambia tonight in the decisive Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier at the Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal, kicking off at 7:00 p.m. EAT.

With a 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Nairobi, Kenya needs only to avoid defeat to secure a return to the continental stage for the first time since 2016.

Head coach Beldine Odemba says her players are focused, motivated, and ready to finish the job, emphasizing that the team understands the magnitude of the occasion.

“The girls are ready. They are highly spirited and looking forward to the match. We understand that the assignment is not yet done, and we’re looking to complete it today. The players really want to play on a bigger stage, and they are ready to make it happen,” Odemba said.

Odemba reflected on what qualification would mean for the growth of women’s football in Kenya, calling it a defining moment for the sport.

“It’s been ten long years since we last played at WAFCON. Qualifying again would show how much women’s football has improved in Kenya. It would open a brighter future for the next generation,” she added.

The coach also sent a rallying call to supporters both in Senegal and back home.

“We urge all our fans living here in Senegal to come and cheer the girls. And to those at home, please continue praying for us and sending good vibes, believe in us,” she said.

Team captain Dorcas Shikobe echoed her coach’s optimism, saying the squad is determined to make Kenyans proud.

“We are ready for this match. It has taken us a long time to reach this stage, and we don’t want to waste the opportunity. We ask our fans, both here and back home, to continue supporting us. We love them, and we want to make them proud,” Shikobe said.

A positive result tonight will send the Harambee Starlets to the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco, which for the first time will feature 16 teams.

The top four sides from that tournament will also qualify directly for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.