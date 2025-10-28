Starboy Aldrine Kibet earns first ever call-up to Harambee Stars - Capital Sports
Deal Done! Aldrine Kibet posing for a photo after signing a deal with Celta Vigo.

Harambee Stars

Starboy Aldrine Kibet earns first ever call-up to Harambee Stars

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 – Spain-based youngster Aldrine Kibet has been handed a debut call-up to the national football team, Harambee Stars, for the upcoming international friendlies against Madagascar and Comoros.

Kibet, who plies his trade with Celta Vigo’s B side, has been long touted for a move to the senior side, having impressed for the national team’s Under 18 and Under 20s.

The youngster joined the Spanish side in July this year and has thus far featured for the Under 19 side, having made his debut on October 5 against Sporting Gijon.

