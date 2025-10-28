Sakaja Leads Heroic Welcome as Nairobi United Return Home After Historic CAF Feat - Capital Sports
Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja with Nairobi United players and coaches at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Kenyan Premier League

Sakaja Leads Heroic Welcome as Nairobi United Return Home After Historic CAF Feat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 – Nairobi United returned home to a hero’s welcome on Tuesday morning after making history as the first Kenyan team to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage on debut.

The team touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to a jubilant reception led by their patron and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who personally greeted and hugged each player in celebration of their continental triumph.

Hundreds of ecstatic fans thronged the arrival terminal, waving flags, singing, and dancing as the team made their way through the crowd.

The electrifying atmosphere captured the pride of a nation inspired by the team’s fairytale run in Tunisia.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja and Nairobi United players and staff celebrate with fans at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Nairobi United stunned Tunisian giants Étoile Sportive du Sahel 7-6 on penalties after a tense 2-2 aggregate draw, sealing their place in the CAF group stage and etching their name in Kenyan football history.

Speaking upon arrival, head coach Nicholas Muyoti praised his players’ resilience and mental strength in overcoming the intimidating Tunisian atmosphere.

“It was not easy playing in a stadium packed with home fans, but the Naibois did it. We don’t believe in failure and with the support of our patron, Governor Sakaja, we have every reason to keep pushing for greatness,” Muyoti said.

Heroic goalkeeper Kevin Oduor, who saved two penalties and scored the winning spot-kick, credited the governor’s unwavering support for keeping the team motivated.

“Our motivation has always been to be better, Governor Sakaja constantly pushes us to excel, and his belief in us drives this team forward”, Oduor said.

Governor Sakaja, who supports the club through the Sakaja Foundation, praised the team’s performance, calling it a proud moment not just for Nairobi but for the entire country.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja welcomes Nairobi United head coach Nicholas Muyoti at JKIA.

“This victory shows what our youth can achieve when given the right support, We’ve risen from underdogs to champions, and I pledge my continued support to help this team reach even greater heights,” Sakaja said.

The newly promoted FKF Premier League side’s remarkable journey has seen them eliminate continental heavyweights and become the first Kenyan club since Gor Mahia in 2018 to advance this far in the CAF Confederation Cup.

President William Ruto had also joined in celebrating the milestone, describing the team’s achievement as a “monumental moment of national pride.”

In a statement, the President lauded the club’s courage, discipline, and resilience, saying their success had “reignited Kenya’s football spirit and restored the nation’s standing on the continental stage.”

“The people of Kenya stand immensely proud of Nairobi United,” said President Ruto. “This remarkable achievement forged in courage, discipline, and fortitude has ignited the spirit of our nation and reaffirmed Kenya’s rightful place on Africa’s football map,” Ruto said.

The club will now await the CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw, scheduled for November 3, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

