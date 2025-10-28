Rising Star Ilavonga Eager to Prove Herself as Starlets Chase WAFCON Qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27, 2025 – For Lorine Ilavonga, Kenya’s decisive Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against The Gambia represents more than just a football match.

It is a stage to prove that Kenya’s new generation of players are ready to take over.

The young defender, who made her senior debut in the 3-1 first-leg victory in Nairobi, says the experience has fueled her determination to grow and deliver for the national team.

“First, I want to thank God because it’s not easy coming this far. It all starts with believing in yourself and being confident. I’m grateful to the coach for trusting me in the first leg. It was my first time, and I know I showed I’m capable. The few mistakes I made, I’ll correct them and do better in the next game,” the Ulinzi Starlets fullback said.

Ilavonga’s maturity and composure at the back have drawn praise within the camp, and she now hopes to build on that as Starlets prepare for the second leg in Thiès, Senegal on Tuesday evening.

“We are very ready for Tuesday. The morale in camp is high, and we’re motivated to finish the job. We’ve worked hard and prayed for this moment. I believe we’ll qualify,” she said.

Kenya needs only to avoid defeat to secure qualification for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, which for the first time will feature 16 teams.

For players like Ilavonga, this campaign is also about showing that the next generation can carry forward Kenya’s women’s football legacy.

“This opportunity means a lot to me. It’s a dream come true to play for my country, and I want to keep improving with every game,” she added.

The youngster has already tasted international competition, having featured for the historic Junior Starlets who competed at last year’s Under 17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The ex-Wiyeta Secondary School student was part of the team that came away with one win, beating Mexico 2-1 in their final Group C.

The Harambee Starlets, led by head coach Beldine Odemba, will be hoping to cap off their impressive run with a place at the continental showpiece.

For Ilavonga, it could mark the beginning of a long and bright career in Kenyan football.