Man dies after wheelchair hits car driven by keeper

COMO, Italy, October 28, 2025 – A man has died after his electric wheelchair collided with a car driven by Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

The incident occurred in the province of Como, with police stating the wheelchair appeared to have veered into the path of the vehicle.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The car driven by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez hit a man who was in an electric wheelchair travelling on a cycle path alongside a road in the province of Como,” Italian police told Reuters.

“Martinez stopped his car in order to help the man, who died before the arrival of the ambulance.”

Inter cancelled a news conference that was scheduled for Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s Serie A fixture at home to Fiorentina.

The club have declined to comment on the incident.

Martinez has been Inter’s second-choice goalkeeper since joining from Serie A club Genoa in 2024.

The 27-year-old Spain international, who has also played for Las Palmas and RB Leipzig, has made 12 appearances for Inter.