Kenya Wins DahabPlus Community Football Tournament in Somaliland

Team Kenya (in green) parade against Yemen in the finals of the Community Football tournament in Hargeisa over the weekend. Kenya beat Yemen 2-1 to emerge champions of the inaugural tournament.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Team Kenya was at the weekend crowned champions of DahabPlus community football tournament in Somaliland capital, Hargeisa.

The Community Football Tournament held in Hargeisa saw Team Kenya defeating Team Yemen 2-1 in a thrilling final match at the Ali Gadle Stadium.

The Kenyan team had secured their place after a hard fought semi final game against Uganda.

The tournament brought together players from 15 countries residing in Hargeisa, fostering unity and sportsmanship among participants.

Other countries that participated included hosts Somaliland, Uganda, Sudan, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, among others.

Dahabshiil Group, through its innovative digital financial platform DahabPlus sponsored the tournament.

The sponsorship highlighted Dahabshiil’s continued commitment to supporting youth initiatives and promoting community development across Somaliland and beyond.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, representatives from Dahabshiil Group emphasized the company’s dedication to empowering young people, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and building stronger community connections through sports.

Dahabshiil Group has long been at the forefront of corporate social responsibility in the region, investing in education, technology, entrepreneurship, and youth engagement programs.

The success of this year’s tournament reflected the Group’s belief in the power of collaboration, inclusion, and social impact and the power of sport in uniting communities.