Kenya Wins DahabPlus Community Football Tournament in Somaliland - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Team Kenya captain being handed the winning trophy by representatives from the Somaliland Ministry of Sports and Dahabshiil Group after winning the Community Tournament in Hargeisa.

Football

Kenya Wins DahabPlus Community Football Tournament in Somaliland

Published

Team Kenya (in green) parade against Yemen in the finals of the Community Football tournament in Hargeisa over the weekend. Kenya beat Yemen 2-1 to emerge champions of the inaugural tournament.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Team Kenya was at the weekend crowned champions of DahabPlus community football tournament in Somaliland capital, Hargeisa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Community Football Tournament held in Hargeisa saw Team Kenya defeating Team Yemen 2-1 in a thrilling final match at the Ali Gadle Stadium.

The Kenyan team had secured their place after a hard fought semi final game against Uganda.

The tournament brought together players from 15 countries residing in Hargeisa, fostering unity and sportsmanship among participants.

Other countries that participated included hosts Somaliland, Uganda, Sudan, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, among others.

Dahabshiil Group, through its innovative digital financial platform DahabPlus sponsored the tournament.

The sponsorship highlighted Dahabshiil’s continued commitment to supporting youth initiatives and promoting community development across Somaliland and beyond.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, representatives from Dahabshiil Group emphasized the company’s dedication to empowering young people, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and building stronger community connections through sports.

Dahabshiil Group has long been at the forefront of corporate social responsibility in the region, investing in education, technology, entrepreneurship, and youth engagement programs.

The success of this year’s tournament reflected the Group’s belief in the power of collaboration, inclusion, and social impact and the power of sport in uniting communities.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020