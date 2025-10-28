Kenya Pipeline urged to host Africa Volleyball Club Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 – Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) president Bouchra Hajij has asked Kenya Pipeline Company to consider hosting the African Volleyball Club Championships in the near future.

Hajij says that hosting the competition would be a great honour for the company as well as for African volleyball.

“I also encourage your esteemed company to consider hosting the African Club Championships in the near future. Such an event would be a great honor for both KPC and the entire African volleyball community,” Hajij said.

She further thanked KPC for their continuous support of Kenyan volleyball by virtue of sponsoring one of the country’s — and Africa’s — biggest teams, Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team.

“On behalf of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB), I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to the Managing Director (MD) and the entire management team of Kenya Pipeline Company for your unwavering support and sponsorship spanning more than 20 years in CAVB competitions. You have been — and continue to be — true partners in the growth and success of African volleyball,” the former Morocco national women’s team player said.

Speaking at the same time, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Charles Nyaberi expressed optimism that the company is more than capable of hosting a competition of continental magnitude.

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point against Kenya Prisons. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“Finally, I wish to note that KPC is ready and capable of hosting the African Club Championship, and we kindly request CAVB’s support and endorsement to make this a reality,” Nyaberi said.

He also outlined the indelible role KPC has played in shaping national and continental volleyball.

“KPC has also played a role in shaping continental volleyball leadership, notably through the late President Waithaka Kioni, whose vision and service left a lasting legacy within the CAVB,” he said.

Hajij arrived in the country on Monday night and made her first stop at the Kenya Pipeline Company offices where she paid a courtesy call to managing director Joe Sang.

The president is then expected to visit the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) offices in Westlands, where she will meet top officials.

The Moroccan came to office in 2020 — for a four-year term — becoming the first woman to hold the position.

The former national women’s volleyball team player has overseen a growth in the number of competitions across the continent, including age-grade tournaments, such as Under 18 and Under 21 as well as beach volleyball.