From Tracks to Consoles: Eldoret Youth Embrace the Esports Revolution - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Players at eLigue1Tour esports tournament. PHOTO/ESPORTS KENYA FEDERATION

Esports

From Tracks to Consoles: Eldoret Youth Embrace the Esports Revolution

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28, 2025 — Eldoret, the city famed for producing world-class athletes, is now turning heads for a different kind of competition — gaming.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This weekend, the Kenya Esports Federation (ESKF) brings the Rift Series of the Kenya Esports Series to Rupaz Fun and Fitness Center at Rupa’s Mall, marking another major step in spreading the esports revolution across the country.

The tournament, set for Saturday, November 1, will feature titles such as EAFC, eFootball Mobile, FC Mobile, and Tekken, giving young gamers a platform to showcase their digital prowess.

The event comes with a Ksh. 50,000 prize pool and qualification slots for the National Finals, which will take place on December 12, in Nairobi.

For the region’s youth, the Rift Series is more than just a competition, it’s an opportunity to turn passion into potential careers in the rapidly growing esports industry.

“This event isn’t just about gaming, it’s about giving young people hope, opportunity, and a community where their skills matter. Eldoret has always produced champions in athletics; now we’re seeing champions in esports,” Zachary Ramogo, Uasin Gishu County Esports Branch chairman, said.

Local gamer Ayibei Kibet, one of Kenya’s most promising players, echoed that sentiment, saying the event inspires a new generation to take gaming seriously.

“It’s amazing to see esports getting to our city. Competing here means a lot, and I hope to qualify for the national finals. It’s proof that talent exists beyond Nairobi,” Kibet said.

Kenya Esports Federation President Ronny Lusigi said the expansion to Eldoret reflects the federation’s vision to create inclusive and accessible competitive gaming opportunities for youth nationwide.

“Our mission is to make esports part of Kenya’s sporting culture. We’ve seen the passion in Nakuru, and now Eldoret is ready to show its strength. This movement is about empowering youth and recognizing esports as a serious sport and career path,” he said.

After Eldoret, the series will continue to Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nairobi.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020