Youngster excited to run alongside record holder Beatrice Chebet at World Cross Country Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27, 2025 – Kenya’s cross country sensation Maurine Chebor is looking forward to competing alongside double world record holder Beatrice Chebet at the global championships in Tallahassee, Florida, next year.

The 21-year-old says it would be a huge inspiration to be on the same team as the much-accomplished queen of track and field as well as cross country.

“It is a great motivation for me to be running among them and will be definitely inspired to give my best,” Chebor said.

Chebet is the defending champion for the senior women’s 10km, having successfully won her second title at last year’s edition in Belgrade, Serbia.

The double world and Olympic champion is expected to lead Team Kenya at the global competition on January 10 next year, during which she will be seeking a three-peat of crowns.

On the other hand, Chebor will be making her debut in the national team singlet at an international competition.

It is an opportunity she has worked hard to earn, having shot to the limelight at last year’s Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series where she won in Machakos and Kapsokwony.

The youngster has carried on the same form in this year’s edition of the same competition where she emerged top in Machakos, clocking 30:37 to win the senior women’s 10km.

She crowned it all with victory at Saturday’s National Championships in Eldoret where she cut the tape in 34:16.4 — ahead of Brenda Jepchumba (34:19.8) and Gloria Jepkirui (34:26.8) in second and third respectively.

Chebor described the win as the perfect atonement for last year’s competition where she struggled with injury.

She also missed out on a ticket to the World Championships in Tokyo.

“Last year, I was struggling with an injury but I still managed to finish on the podium. This year I have been in the best form of my life and I thank God for that,” Chebor said.

The athlete said she will revert to the drawing board to perfect her art and craft in preparation for the big show in January.