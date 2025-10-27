Wembanyama makes NBA history as Spurs beat Nets

TEXAS, United States, October 27, 2025 – Victor Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to record 100 points and 15 blocks in the first three games of the regular season as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Brooklyn Nets in Texas.

San Antonio recovered from blowing a 26-point lead to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 118-107 win.

The home side led 81-55 with nine minutes left in the third quarter but a 26-7 run in the Nets’ favour reduced the deficit to 88-81.

But a strong display in the fourth quarter – which included a 10-0 run – helped the Spurs seal the win.

Frenchman Wembanyama put up 31 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and six blocks in 36 minutes of action.

The 21-year-old, the number one draft pick in 2023, is averaging 33.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and six blocks from his three matches this season.

The 7ft 4in centre returned from eight months out at the start of the campaign following surgery on his shoulder for deep vein thrombosis in February.

Round-up: Lakers beat Kings without James & Doncic

Austin Reaves put up a career-high 51 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 127-120.

Without the injured Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Reaves took a leading role to surpass his previous best tally of 45 against the Indiana Pacers in February.

Elsewhere, Anthony Davis scored 25 points and recorded 10 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 139-129, while Kawhi Leonard managed 30 points and James Harden scored 20 as the Los Angeles Clippers saw off the Portland Trail Blazers 114-107.

Giannis Antetokounmpo managed 40 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists but could not prevent the Milwaukee Bucks from falling to a 118-113 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers.