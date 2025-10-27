Sunshine Development Tour Doubleheader Receives Betika Sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The upcoming doubleheader of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing has received a shot in the arm after Betika injected Ksh 5 million sponsorship for two back-to-back tournaments scheduled for November.

The two events, dubbed Betika Masters, will be played over consecutive weeks, with the first held at the Vetlab Sports Club from November 2 to 4, followed by Limuru Country Club from November 9 to 11.

Both events are expected to attract at least 100 golfers from East Africa and beyond, and will be played over 54 holes, with a cut set for the top 30 and ties after round two.

Players will compete not only for a share of the two million shillings prize purse at each event, but also for crucial global ranking points on the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, which counts towards progression into larger global tournaments.

Speaking during the sponsorship presentation, Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said:

“We are proud to support the Sunshine Development Tour as part of our commitment to growing sports inclusively. Our focus in the sport previously has been on players, and we are currently sponsoring John Lejirma and Michael Karanga, among other players. However, seeing their progress in the competition and the impact it has had on their rankings in the world, we have decided to support the pathway itself so that other players, irrespective of their background, can have the chance to get the same pathway. We believe in unlocking potential at all levels and creating a legacy of opportunity and excellence.”

John Lejirma follows the path of his tee shot at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club during the second round of the Johnnie Walker Classic, the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing

Lejirma and Karanga are currently enjoying sponsorship from Betika, the support being a continuation of what started during the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.

The Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing provides a structured platform for professionals and elite amateurs to earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, alongside Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, contributing to qualification opportunities for higher-tier tours such as the Sunshine Tour and Big Easy Tour in South Africa.

Peter Gacheru, IMG Kenya CEO, expressed his delight at having Betika support the event.

“We are excited to have Betika on board for the Vetlab and Limuru editions of the SDT-EAS. They have been in the golf space, sponsoring individual golfers to make the game accessible to all. By extending their support to this tournament, they are impacting more golfers with a platform to earn world ranking points even without going out of the country in search of tournaments of such calibre, as it would have been the case before we introduced the tour. With the support of partners like Betika, we’re not just growing a tournament, but we are also building a pathway for Kenyan golfers to the global stage, irrespective of where they come from,” he said.

Earlier in October, Kenya’s top amateur golfer Lejirma produced a composed performance under pressure to claim victory during the sixth leg of the tour, following a dramatic sudden-death playoff at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Lejirma, who began the final round with a commanding four-shot lead over his closest challenger Njoroge Kibugu, saw his advantage wiped out as Kibugu mounted a spirited comeback. Despite dropping a single shot on the par-4 11th hole, Lejirma held his nerve

to force a sudden-death playoff after both players tied on 10-under-par after regulation play.

On the playoff hole – the par-4 18th – Lejirma kept his composure to card a par, as Kibugu faltered with a bogey, handing the home favourite a hard-fought and emotional victory.

Up next on the SDT-EAS calendar is the VetLab Sports Club leg set for November 2-4, before paving the way for the Limuru event.