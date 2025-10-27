‘Sharks on our dinner plate:’ Tusker eyeing winning run after nicking first victory of the season

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27, 2025 – After collecting their first win of the Kenya Premier League season, Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere is looking forward to more of the same in the next clash.

The brewers face Kariobangi Sharks in a midweek clash and the tactician is clear on their irreducible minimums.

“We are hoping to keep the momentum going. Getting three points away is never easy, and we’re working on keeping the boys motivated. We rested several players today just to keep the rotation going and avoid injuries,” Okere said.

A moment of brilliance from striker Erick Kapaito, returning from injury, sealed the win against Murang’a Seal at the latter’s Sportpesa Arena.

The win was a huge relief for the 13-time Kenya Premier League champions, who had gone four matches without a win — leaving them slumped at the bottom of the table heading into Sunday’s match.

Okere was full of praise for his players and technical bench after the breakthrough victory.

“Congratulations to our players, our management, our technical team for their patience. It’s not easy. Like you said, it’s our first win of the season, and it came through hard work. Congratulations to Kapaito , he is back from injury and you saw the wonder goal he scored. Keep it up for him, and most importantly, congratulations to the entire team,” the former Harambee Starlets boss said.

He revealed that the team had put in two solid weeks of preparation ahead of the trip to Murang’a, emphasizing that getting points away from home is never easy.

“We had two weeks of preparation, and I’m proud of how the boys responded. Getting a win away is not easy, but I believe in them and I just encourage them to keep working hard,” Okere said.

The gaffer added: “They (Murang’a) are a very youthful and tactical side. We had a plan because we had studied them through match analysis, and we knew they would close down our attacking spaces. In the second half, it was all about composure in front of goal, and that’s what made the difference.”

With the win, Tusker now sit 14th with five points.