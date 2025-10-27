Nothing Left to Chance: Mango Rallies Starlets for Historic WAFCON Return

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27, 2025 – Harambee Starlets defender Enez Mango says the team remain fully focused and determined ahead of their decisive Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against The Gambia on Tuesday evening in Thiès, Senegal.

The national women’s football team carry a 3-1 first-leg advantage from last week’s victory in Nairobi and only need to avoid defeat to seal their long-awaited return to continental football, their first since 2016.

Despite the advantage, the Romania-based Mango insists the players are not getting carried away and are approaching the return leg with total concentration and hunger.

“We are 100% focused. Yes, we won the home game 3-1, but this is a new match, and we still have a long 90 minutes ahead. We are excited, but at the same time, we know what’s at stake, we can’t afford to lose focus,” the Farul Constanta wingback said.

Mango reflected on Kenya’s 10-year wait to return to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, saying the team is determined to make history this time around.

“It has been a very long 10 years. We’ve come close before and fallen short, but this year we are giving everything our blood, sweat, and tears, to make sure we qualify,” the former Vihiga Queens skipper emphasized.

Under head coach Beldine Odemba, the Starlets have displayed renewed discipline and belief, combining experience with young talent as they push to reclaim their place among Africa’s elite.

A win or draw in Tuesday’s return leg will see Kenya qualify for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, which for the first time will feature 16 teams.

The top four teams will earn automatic qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.