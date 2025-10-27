Kenyatta University Blak Blad eager to graduate top of Kenya Cup class

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – Kenyatta University Blak Blad have underlined their intentions to make the semis of this season’s Kenya Cup.

Stand-in coach Derrick Olela says the students will upgrade on last season’s performance where they reached the quarters of playoffs.

“Our target is a home semi-final. We fell short to Oilers in Nakuru last year, but that’s our benchmark. Every game from now is about building towards that,” Olela said.

Blak Blad made a bold statement at this year’s Impala Floodlit Tournament, dismantling Mean Machine Queens 35–13 in a clash of the students at the Impala Grounds on Saturday evening.

Olela’s charges started strongly, controlling the tempo and stretching Queens’ defensive line.

While the second half began shakily, Blak Blad’s ability to regroup and reassert control showed just how far the team has evolved in terms of composure and confidence.

The gaffer was delighted with the players’ grit and attention to detail.

“We came here prepared to win and we stuck to our plan. Our system worked and when we executed it, it opened up their defence. The boys managed to pick themselves up and deliver the goods. Defence is still an area we need to tighten up, but we’re improving every game,” he said.

The students’ next duel is against Nondies in the semi-finals of the 42-year-old competition at the same venue on Saturday.