Juventus sack manager Tudor after seven months

TURIN, Italy, October 27, 2025 – Juventus have sacked manager Igor Tudor following the side’s defeat by Lazio.

The Croatian joined the Italian club in March as Thiago Motta’s replacement.

But the 43-year-old has overseen an eight-match winless run, which has left the club eighth in the Serie A table.

Defeat against Lazio on Sunday was the side’s third consecutive loss in all competitions.

“The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers,” a Juventus statement read.

Juventus added that Massimiliano Brambilla will take charge of the side for their Serie A fixture against Udinese on Wednesday (17:30 GMT).

The Old Lady are six points behind leaders Napoli, and have failed to win in their last five league matches.

Juventus are 25th in the Champions League group stage table, having lost once and drawn twice in their opening three matches.