NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27, 2025 – Fast-rising tarmac sensation Javed Lota claimed victory at the Mombasa Motor Club (MMC) Night-Cross race, thrilling fans with exhilarating displays “under the stars.”

The event, held at the Mombasa Cement track in Vipingo over the weekend, drew top drivers from the Coast region.

In a nail-biting finish, Javed clocked a cumulative time of 0:12:12.183, edging out Coast 4WD Champion Abdulkadir Tarmal by just 3.45 seconds.

Naushad Kara Lota, Javed’s father, finished third with a time of 0:12:43.507, just 31.324 seconds behind his son.

Upholding Family Legacy

Like father, like son – Javed is certainly carrying on the Lota family cockpit legacy with an apparently insatiable appetite for motorsport glory!

But Naushad, affectionately known as Mr. Subaru proved his enduring talent by claiming the third spot with impressive pace behind the wheel of his Subaru contraption.

Naushad, a longstanding former Coast Champion with a penchant for the Japanese make, has consistently proven his prowess on gravel, remaining a formidable force in the region’s motorsports scene.

The gap between third and fourth place was significant, with Naushad finishing 20.645 seconds ahead of Amit Vaja, who clocked a time of 0:13:04.152.

“I had a great car and a good strategy going into the event,” said Javed Lota in a post-race interview. “The track was challenging and fun to drive in the night, but I’m thrilled to have come out on top. I’d like to thank the organizers led by Chairman Paras Pandya for putting together such a fantastic event.”

“It’s my first gravel finish, and I’m overly excited about it,” added Javed. “We’ve been having breakdowns since we started on gravel. First night event, first win, plus fastest time (of 0:03.00.000 in the third pass alongside Tarmal in the first pass), I’m chuffed,” said Javed.

Naushad congratulated his son on his win. “I’m proud of Javed for his achievement. He drove well and deserved the win. The competition was tough, but I’m happy to have finished on the podium.”

The rest of the classification saw “old boy” Pierro Cannobio finishing fifth with a time of 0:13:19.296, 15.144 seconds behind Amit Vaja.

Nairobi driver Azfar AbdulMalik won the Two Wheel Drive class in sixth overall position wity a time of 0:14:05.848, and 46.696 seconds behind Pierro Cannobio.

Second in 2WD was home boy Prakash Jitain, who drove a Team Synergy Gases ToyotaConquest, managed by his mentor Kamlesh Pandya.

Prakash, son of rally driver Jitendra Davda “Jitu”, finished seventh overall with a time of 0:14:31.462.

Over The Moon

Azfar beamed with joy as the Vipingo dust settled: “Night stages are always exciting, thrilling, and a whole different ball game. My 1600cc Levin ran trouble-free – it’s a special moment, and I’m truly grateful. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Synergy Gases, Lota Car Sales, and Sentrim Hotels & Lodges.”

Azfar continued: “What an awesome event, organized by MMC – they never disappoint! The track was smooth and flowing, making it fast and competitive in the dark. It’s been the most fun event I’ve participated in this year.”

Team Nanak duo of Inderjeet Puee amd Abhijeet Puee retired from the event.

“Abhi broke something which culminated into his exit. For me, I came round the hairpin a little to hot had a misunderstanding with a tree unfortunately the tree won and broke my tie rodent,” said Inderjeet.

The Mombasa Cement track was prepared by Azgar Kassam, ensuring a smooth and safe racing surface for the competitors. The event was a huge success, with drivers and spectators alike praising the organizers for their efforts.

“The track was in excellent condition after we graded it last week,” said Azgar Kassam, who prepared the stretch. “It was a great pleasure to see competitors driving on such a well-prepared track.”

The Mombasa Night-Cross event is set to become a regular fixture on the Coast motorsports calendar, with fans and drivers alike eagerly anticipating the next event, which will be the season closer.

Mombasa Night-Cross Final Classification (After 5 Loops)

1. Javed Lota (Subaru Impreza N10) 0:12:12.183

2. Abdulkadir Tarmal (Subaru Impreza) 0:12:15.633 (3.45 seconds behind winner)

3. Naushad Kara Lota (Subaru Crossbreed) 0:12:43.507 (31.324 seconds behind winner)

4. Amit Vaja (SubaruImpreza) 0:13:04.152

5. Pierro Cannobio (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X) 0:13:19.296

6. Azfar Abdulmalik (Toyota Levin 2WD)*: 0:14:05.848

7. Prakash Jitain (Toyota Conquest 2WD) 0:14:31.462

8. Inderjeet Puee (Buggy) DNF

9. Abhijeet Puee (Mitsubishi LancerEvolutionX) DNF