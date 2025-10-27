Hundreds of Turkish officials found with betting accounts

ISTANBUL, Turkey, October 27, 2025 – Turkey’s football federation says it will launch disciplinary proceedings after hundreds of professional match officials were found to have betting accounts.

A five-year investigation found that that 371 of 571 match officials have accounts, with 152 of those actively gambling.

While some had only bet once, 42 had bet on more than 1,000 football matches – with one official found to have placed 18,227 bets.

Speaking to a media conference in Istanbul, the president of the Turkish football federation (TFF) Ibrahim Ethem Haciosmanoglu did not name the officials, but said the list included seven referees and 15 assistant referees from Turkey’s top two divisions, as well as 36 “classified” referees and 94 assistants from the level below.

“If we want to bring Turkish football to the place it deserves, we have to clean up whatever dirt there is,” Haciosmanoglu said.

He added the officials responsible will be will be referred to the TFF’s disciplinary board and “face the necessary penalties”.

Like players and coaches, match officials are forbidden from participating in betting activities by TFF Disciplinary Regulations, as well as those of Fifa and Uefa.

Under TFF rules, they could face up to a year-long ban, while Article 27 of the Fifa Code of Ethics states that referees found to have placed bets could face a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (£94,246) and a ban of up to three years from all football-related activities.

Some of Turkey’s top clubs responded, with Besiktas saying the investigation’s findings “could mark a new beginning for clean football” while Trabzonspor called the development “an historic opportunity to rebuild justice in Turkish football”.

“This is both shocking and deeply saddening for Turkish football,” said Sadettin Saran, president of Fenerbahce.

“But the fact that it is coming to light is a hopeful development.”

A turning point for Turkish football – analysis

Burak Abatay

BBC News Turkish

This day could mark a defining moment for Turkish football – a sport long overshadowed by controversies surrounding referees, even incidents of violence against them.

This is not the first time refereeing has been at the centre of debate in Turkey. For years, officials have faced fierce criticism for their performances. But this time, the issue runs far deeper, and involves far more than a few individuals.

Among the numbers released by the TFF are seven elite referees qualified to officiate in the Super Lig, the country’s top division.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, prosecutors confirmed that an official investigation into the allegations began back in April.

Many questions remain unanswered.

Who are these referees? How many matches have they officiated in recent years? Were any of those matches linked to their betting activity? Did they know about each other’s involvement – or even place bets on each other’s games?

For now, the public has few answers. The scale of the allegations has shaken confidence in the game to its core.

Several football commentators in Turkey have called for league matches to be suspended until the investigation is complete, arguing that innocent referees are now unfairly caught under a cloud of suspicion.

Others say this moment should accelerate calls for foreign referees to be brought in – a proposal that has surfaced repeatedly in recent years.

Yet, the football calendar moves on. Two matches are scheduled for Monday night, and the league is set to continue this week.

What is certain is that Turkish refereeing will never be viewed the same way again.

And the truth is, the entire football world in Turkey will now be deeply sceptical about any future matches.