Chepkwony comes close to history in win at Hyundai Half Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27, 2025 – Kenya’s Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony narrowly came close to making history at the Hyundai Half Marathon in Lisbon, Portugal on her way to victory in the women’s race.

The 21-year-old clocked a personal best (PB) of 1:07:20, only a minute shy of the course record (1:06:54) set by her fellow countrywoman, Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir, at this competition in 2019.

In second place was Chaltu Dida Diriba of Ethiopia who also clocked a PB of 1:08:12 as Glenrose Xaba of South Africa came third in 1:08:55.

Cynthia Chelangat Chepkwony crosses the finish line to win the Hyundai Half Marathon. PHOTO/HYUNDAI HALF MARATHON

In the men’s race, Esau Kipkorir Kemboi clocked 1:02:03 to cross the finish line in third place.

Esau Kipkorir Kemboi in action at the Hyundai Half Marathon. PHOTO/HYUNDAI HALF MARATHON.

Tanzania’s Emanuel Daoudi Dinday took the top honour in what was his debut in the race, clocking 1:00:30 to finish first.

Ethiopia’s Mikiyas Barega Shirtaga came second after clocking a PB of 1:01:55.