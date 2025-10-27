Can Kapaito bicycle kick ferry Tusker to top of league after tough start to season? - Capital Sports
Eric Kapaito celebrates hIs goal against Murang'a Seal. PHOTO/TUSKER FC

Kenyan Premier League

Can Kapaito bicycle kick ferry Tusker to top of league after tough start to season?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27, 2025 – Tusker FC striker Eric Kapaito is hopeful his super strike against Murang’a Seal on Sunday can be the driving force that propels them up the Kenya Premier League.

The former Golden Boot winner expressed his delight at finding the back of the net again, saying the goal meant more than just three points for the struggling side.

“It feels great to score again, especially after coming back from injury. This goal is for my teammates, we’ve been working extremely hard to turn things around. It hasn’t been easy being at the bottom of the table, but everyone has kept pushing,” Kapaito said.

Kapaito struck at the tail-end of their tie against Murang’a Seal at the Sportpesa Arena on Sunday, to notch the brewers’ first win of the new campaign — with five matches played.

The goal was Kapaito’s second of the season, coming at a crucial time as Tusker look to rebuild momentum and restore confidence after a difficult start to their campaign.

Kapaito now hopes to maintain his form as Tusker prepare to face his former employer, Kariobangi Sharks, in a midweek clash on Thursday.

“We just need to keep this momentum. One win can change everything, and I believe we can climb the table if we stay focused and united,” Kapaito, who scored 24 goals for Sharks in 2020/21, said.

The marksman rejoined the brewers at the start of this season from Tanzania’s Namungo.

In this article:
