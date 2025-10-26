Villa hand perfect anniversary gift to Emery with win over Man City

BIRMINGHAM, England, October 26, 2025 – Unai Emery celebrated three years as Aston Villa manager with a hard-fought victory to end off-colour Manchester City’s nine-game unbeaten run.

Villa are unrecognisable since the Spaniard took over from Steven Gerrard in 2022 and, after a sticky start this season and shock defeat by Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League on Thursday, the battling victory over City was their fourth on the bounce in the league.

The hosts netted the winner on 19 minutes courtesy of Matty Cash’s precise left-foot finish from the edge of the box after a corner, but the visitors were unhappy with the set-piece being awarded, feeling Lucas Digne had fouled Matheus Nunes in the build-up.

City had the opportunity to level just two minutes later when Phil Foden found a pass through to the usually-reliable Erling Haaland, but the striker’s low shot was smothered by Emiliano Martinez.

Pep Guardiola’s men were disjointed following Tuesday’s trip to Villarreal in the Champions League – and could have fallen further behind in the second half.

But John McGinn’s thumping volley was blocked and City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a double save to deny Jadon Sancho after he had wriggled his way through.

At the other end, winger Savinho’s volley was brilliantly hooked off the line by Pau Torres and Haaland had a late goal ruled out for offside which summed up his and City’s disappointing day as they missed the chance to go second.

Aston Villa analysis: Villa continue impressive revival after winless start

Villa failed to win any of their first six games this season, scoring just twice during that run, but have improved markedly since with six victories in their last seven matches.

They became the only team in top-flight history to have a five-game winless start in the league and then win the next four games since Preston in 1936-37.

The only blot was Thursday’s loss in Europe, but they put that behind them with an impressive shut-out against one of the division’s form teams.

Villa have been transformed since the arrival of Emery from Villarreal, taking a side that were three points above the relegation zone to the Champions League – and narrowly missing out on doing the same last term.

This was their third straight league victory over City at a buoyant Villa Park – last doing so in 1960 and 1975 – and the fans are fully behind their manager after their slow start to the campaign.

Centre-halves Ezri Konsa and Torres were solid at the heart of the defence and needed to be to shackle the imperious Haaland, while Amadou Onana provided a shield as an enforcer in front of the backline.

Villa’s defence will take much of the plaudits and it was fitting right-back Cash scored the decisive goal – his second this term – with an erring finish that left Donnarumma rooted to his line.

Man City analysis: Missed opportunity as Haaland blanks

City could have gone top had they won and leaders Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace on Sunday, but results meant they dropped six points behind the Gunners in fourth place.

It was only their third defeat of the campaign, but Guardiola’s side will see this as a missed opportunity after defending champions Liverpool were beaten at Brentford on Saturday.

City started brightly but tailed off after conceding and without the 15-goal Haaland taking his chances, no-one else was able to step up and grab the scoring mantle.

The Norway striker failed to score in only his second game for club and country this season and thought he had claimed a dramatic late leveller, only for the offside flag to go up against Omar Marmoush who crossed low for Haaland to squeeze a finish over the line.

There was concern when he collided heavily with the post following his disallowed effort and City can ill-afford to have their star man ruled out for any period of time.