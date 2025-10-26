Sonigra and Team Bag KCB Golf Series at Vetlab

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – The four-ball of Vishesh Sonigra, Palash Tank, Sunil Parmar, and Shafiq Dossaji returned a combined score of 114 points to emerge as the winners of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Vetlab Sports Club over the weekend.

Eric Wakarima, Peter Kiige, Harrison Kariuki, and Henry Kamuti returned a combined score of 110 points to finish second at the event that was graced by over 200 golfers from across the country.

Speaking after guiding his team to victory, Vishesh Sonigra said: “We came in with a clear strategy: play smart, stay consistent, and trust each other’s game. Every shot mattered, and our teamwork made the difference. The competition has been tough throughout the tour, but we are motivated and preparing even harder for the grand finale. Our goal is to finish strong and lift the overall title.”

In the individual categories, Joe Kisolo (HC12) was crowned the Overall Winner with 41 points, while Palash Tank (HC13) claimed the Men’s Winner title with the same score.

The Lady Winner, Chemutai Kenei (HC23), also impressed with a stellar 41 points. Anthony Mulisa (HC27) emerged as the Staff Winner with 37 points, and George Gacheru (HC21) bagged the Guest Winner title after scoring 39 points.

Other notable performances included Peter Njuguna (HC15), who secured the Staff Runner-Up position with 36 points, and Junior Winner Junaid Manji (HC1), who posted 40 points to top his category.

The Longest Drive (Men) award went to Brian Akun, while Joy Ndonga took the Longest Drive (Ladies) title.

The Nearest to the Pin honor was claimed by Brian Akun, showcasing precision and skill on the greens.

On Monday, October 27, KCB will host a caddie tournament at the same venue, continuing its commitment to making the 2025 edition of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour inclusive for all participants in the sport.

Similar tournaments have already been successfully held in Nyeri and Nakuru, giving caddies across the country a platform to showcase their skills and be part of the wider golfing experience.

The 26th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the Migaa Golf Course on November 1, 2025.