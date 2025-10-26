Simiu ready to sacrifice self for Kenya in quest for World Cross Country title

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – After a brief hiatus from the national team, Daniel Simiu is looking to make amends by winning the men’s title at the World Cross Country Championships in Florida, next year.

The 2023 World 10,000m silver medalist says they would be no greater joy than to don the Team Kenya singlet and make the podium of the men’s 10km race.

“If I am called upon, there is no compromise…my country is more important to me than everything else. I am happy to make the team…cross country is my lifeblood and I look forward to doing duty for the country at the World Championships,” the 2023 World Half Marathon silver medalist said.

Simiu last flew the national flag at the World Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia in 2023.

His quest for an Olympic debut at last year’s edition in Paris came a cropper after he finished eighth in the men’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in May.

The competition was doubling up as national trials for the 25-lap race.

Simiu was left aggrieved by his exclusion from Team Kenya considering the visa challenges he had had to endure to make it to the United States, which he felt left him unprepared for the race.

Consequently, the 30-year-old vowed to concentrate on road running, while taking a break from track and field.

King of cross country

However, all that seems water under the bridge following his success at Saturday’s National Cross Country Championships at the Eldoret Sports Club.

Simiu clocked 30:11.1 to cut the tape, ahead of Kevin Chesang who came second in 30:12.0 as Denis Kemboi settled for third after timing 30:13.0.

The Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist revealed he almost withdrew from the competition in which he was seeking his second consecutive title.

“I did not expect to be running in this race today because I was very fatigued after competing at the Chicago Marathon. However, my employer (National Police Service) asked me to register and come rescue the service so I had no option but to oblige,” Simiu said.

Simiu admits he is not oblivious of the hard work that lies ahead if he is to realise his ‘golden’ dream at the World Championships.

“I don’t know much about the preparations but we will go back to the drawing board and prepare well. I want to thank my coach because he has been such a huge driving force behind my success,” he said.

The World Cross Country Championships are set for January 10, next year, in Tallahassee, Florida.