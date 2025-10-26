KK Homeboyz coach proud of players' mentality after beating Ulinzi to top Kenya Premier League - Capital Sports
Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Patrick Odhiambo. pHOTO/raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

KK Homeboyz coach proud of players’ mentality after beating Ulinzi to top Kenya Premier League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Patrick ‘Luwowo’ Odhiambo is confident of better things to come from his players after a sizzling start to the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.

Odhiambo says their good start is increasingly building up the confidence of the squad and their motivation to keep ascending the league table.

“It is a very great start for us this season and the more victories we get, the more confident the players will become. I am sure they will be highly motivated to continue this winning run, on to greater things,” he said.

Abana Ba Ingo’s latest victims were Ulinzi Stars who they beat 3-1 at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Saturday evening.

Henry Omollo’s header put them in the lead in the first half before Hillary Otieno doubled it with a close range finish early in the second half.

Despite Boniface Muchiri halving the deficit in the 63rd minute, it proved a mere consolation as Eston Eshieye replied in the kind with a low free kick in the 81st minute.

This, despite the hosts finishing the game a man less after Omollo was given his marching orders.

Odhiambo was a proud gaffer after watching how his charges executed the game plan even with the numerical deficiency.

“The plan was to soak up the pressure and then hit them on the counter. Even with a man less, they did well and we really thank God for the victory today,” the former Gor Mahia assistant coach said.

The win takes them to top of the table with 10 points, alongside Posta Rangers who face Gor Mahia at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

