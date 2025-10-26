Harambee Stars TM, ex-Lionesses flanker Mukoko appointed to Sports Dispute Tribunal

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – Harambee Stars team manager Nick Kimanthi and former national women’s rugby team player Peris Mukoko-Wanyaga are among five appointed as members of the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

In a Kenya Gazette notice issued by Chief Justice Martha Koome, the two have been appointed for a five-year term.

Joining them in SDT are Eddie Omondi, Victor Obwaya and Luke Wamugunda Irungu.

The appointment marks the latest feather in the cap for Kimanthi, whose star keeps shining brighter due to his pivotal role in the successes of the national team.

He was part of Stars’ historic run to the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on home soil, where Benni McCarthy’s charges were making their maiden appearance.

His expertise in digital analytics came in handy for the team by allowing McCarthy to make the best use of the players at his disposal, in addition to identifying their individual strengths and weaknesses.

During this year’s Mashujaa Day, Kimanthi was among four Harambee Stars members who were feted as heroes by President William Ruto in Kitui.

The others include defender Aboud Omar, Austria-based Ryan Ogam and the Gor Mahia duo of Byrne Omondi and Chris Alpha Onyango.

Glittering career

Having hung up her boots in 2009 as a Kenya Lionesses flanker, Mukoko-Wanyaga has continued to transcend boundaries as far as rugby is concerned.

She transitioned into match officiating where she made history as the first ever female referee in a Kenya Cup fixture.

Mukoko-Wanyaga was then accredited by World Rugby as the first female Match Officials Educator and Trainer in East Africa in 2017.

Elected to the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) board in 2019, she drafted the union’s first ever Safeguarding and Inclusion Policy.

In 2021, she was awarded the coveted World Rugby Executive Leadership Scholarship to enhance further studies in sports management and mentorship.

Established under the Sports Act 2013, SDT is a quasi-judicial body responsible for hearing and resolving sports-related disputes.