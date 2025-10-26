For love of community: Kenya Pipeline staff run at StanChart Nairobi Marathon - Capital Sports
From left: Athletics Kenya vice president Jinaro Kibet, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Joe Sang and Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi at the StanChart Marathon on Sunday.

Athletics

For love of community: Kenya Pipeline staff run at StanChart Nairobi Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) staff on Sunday participated in the 21st edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon with the aim of giving back to the community.

A total of 53 staff members took part in the 10km and 21km races, led by the Managing Director, Mr. Joe Sang.

General Manager – Finance Pius Mwendwa (centre) with other runners at the end of the race.

Also in the race was GM – Finance, Mr Pius Mwendwa.

Other notable persons who took part in this year’s marathon included Tourism and Wildlife, CS, Mrs Rebecca Miano, State Department for Sports PS, Mr Elijah Mwangi, and Athletics Kenya Vice President Mr Jinaro Kibet.

Kenya Pipeline Company staff pose for photos at the end of the StanChart Marathon.

Sang was running in Sunday’s race, just over a month after he also competed at the Berlin Marathon where he clocked a personal best (PB) of 3:00:57.

Kenya Pipeline Company staff members celebrate after completing the 10km race in 43 minutes.

