Etoile confident of overturning 2-0 Confederation Cup deficit against Nairobi United

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Etoile du Sahel head coach Dali Nafkha is confident his charges can overturn the 2-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Kenya’s Nairobi United in their quest to qualify for the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Tunisian giants were beaten in the first leg in Nairobi and will host the Kenyan club in Sousse this weekend, with the massive task of ensuring they win comfortably. Etoile have to win the match by a margin of three clear goals to proceed, while a 2-0 victory sends the game to penalties.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Nafkha said he was confident the team will right their wrongs and overturn the result.

“It was a bit difficult for us in the first leg because of the travel and the fatigue but we have learnt from the match and will work to rectify where we did not do well. It will be difficult no doubt but we are preparing ourselves to do well at home. We were not tight defensively and this is one area we need to critically look at. Also, we need to finish off our chances because if we had got even one away goal from the chances we had, things would have been different. Our ambition is to make the group stage and that is why we have to win at home,” the former Etoile player said.

The Tunisian side is hanging precariously and any goal Nairobi United score in Sousse will make their work double harder.